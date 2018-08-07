Wanda N. Laurie, 89

GILLESPIE (Aug. 7, 2018) – Wanda N. Laurie, 89, of Gillespie passed away at 4:!5 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Heritage Health of Gillespie.

She was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Chandlerville to Homer and Grace (Wright) Settles. She married Donald Laurie on Dec. 31, 1949, in Gillespie; he preceded her in death on April 27, 1975.

Mrs. Laurie was a homemaker.

Surviving are her son, Franklin Laurie of Walshville; daughter, Annie Dobson of Salem, Mo.; son-in-law, David Schulze of Gillespie; grandchildren, Bradley Dobson, Jennifer Dobson, David L. Schulze, Sarah Bone, Morgan Laurie, John Laurie, Whitney Laurie and Donald Laurie; give great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a brother, Danny Settles of Booneville, Miss.; and sisters, Mildred Blevins of Fort Myers, Fla., Katherine Stull of Mulvane, Kan., and Nellie Smith of Las Vegas, Nev.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawna Schulze; son-in-law, Walter Dobson; brothers, Howard Settles, Homer E. Settles, Andrew “Jack” Settles and Jesse Settles; and sisters, Maude Blevins and Edna Hopper.

Visitation was held from noon until services at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Pastor Richard Hill officiating. Burial was at Gillespie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Gillespie Care Center or Trinity Baptist Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.