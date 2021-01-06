Wanda Mae Striegel

Wanda Mae Striegel, 91, of Staunton, passed away at Heritage Health of Staunton, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.

She was born Dec. 7, 1929, in Sawyerville, to Charles Hicks and Nellie (Best) Hicks.

She married Vernon Striegel on April 30, 1948 in Staunton. He preceded her in death in 1986.

She was a homemaker, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Staunton, and CFU Lodge 217.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Leatha) Striegel of Staunton, Gary (Lynne) Striegel of Gillespie, Richard (Dawn) Striegel of Staunton, companion of Suzanne Bruhn, Danny Herring of Staunton, daughter-in-law Peggy Striegel; grandchildren, Dennis “Bruce” Striegel, Christopher Striegel, Jessica Henke, Nicole Loveless; great-grandchildren, Bailey Striegel, Emmerson Striegel, Graham Striegel, Eve Howard, Vivian Howard Striegel, Dylan Henke; sister-in-law, Joyce Marcuzzo; and brother-in-law, Dean Schulmeister.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Vernon Striegel; a daughter, Suzanne Bruhn; grandson, Jacob Streeb; son-in-law, Roy Bruhn; brothers, Charles Hicks, Lloyd Hicks, Floyd Hicks and Wilbur Hicks.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Staunton.

Memorials are suggested to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in memory of Jacob Streeb.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.