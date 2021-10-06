Wanda Lee Robison

Wanda Lee Robison, 79, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 7:01 p.m. in Mt. Olive.

Wanda, the daughter of Hosea and Alice Louise (Spencer) Horton, was born on Feb. 6, 1942 in Vina, Alabama.

She attended Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Wanda worked at Dana Brake Parts for 37 years; she retired in 2005. After enjoying one year of retirement, she began working at Walmart in Litchfield. Wanda enjoyed spending time with customers and getting to know people from the Litchfield area. After 10 years of employment with Walmart, she officially retired.

Wanda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Olive.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Kim (Scott) Manns of Alton; two granddaughters, Shelbie (Matt) Callaway of Wentzville, Missouri, Valerie (Gabriel) Haggard of St. Charles, Missouri; one grandson, Mitchell Manns of Alton; one sister, Lora Marbutt of Red Bay, Alabama, and one brother, David Horton of McHenry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Jean Childers, Wilma Horton; and two brothers, Charles Horton and Angelo Horton.

A visitation was held at Edgewood Cemetery in Litchfield, on Friday, October 1, 2021 with Rev. Ed Vogel officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Mt. Olive.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.