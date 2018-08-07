Wanda E. Henderson, 70

ELKHART, Ind. (Aug. 7, 2018) – Wanda E. Henderson, 70, of Elkhart, Ind., passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the South Bend Center for Hospice Care after a battle with cancer.

She was born Jan. 10, 1948, in Chesterfield to the late Kenneth and Maxine (Fisk) Snell.

Ms. Henderson graduated from Carlinville High School in 1966 and St. Louis City Hospital School of Nursing in June 1969. She worked in the nursing field for more than 45 years, including mission trips abroad volunteering with VOSH clinics. She loved to travel, especially with family and friends; was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Elkhart, Ind.,; and cared deeply about her pets and all animals.

Surviving are her sons, Chris (Donna) Henderson of Quinlan, Texas, and PJ Henderson of Elkhart, Ind.; her former husband, Paul Henderson of Rochester, Ind.; her sister, Karen (Edwin) Klunk of Jerseyville; a brother, Rick (Sharon) Snell of Millersburg, Ind.; and nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Foundation for the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care Inc., 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; to the local humane society; to Loomis Cemetery, c/o Chesterfield State Bank, 25 S. Main St., Chesterfield, IL 62630; or to Chesterfield Community Center in Chesterfield.