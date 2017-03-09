Walton waltzes way to Peoria

3 9 17

Carlinville senior Adam Walton made history Friday night, becoming the first Cavies boys player to advance to the state tournament in the Three-Point Showdown competition.

At the Nashville Sectional on Friday night, Walton advanced to the state finals by making seven out of 10 in a tiebreaker shootout, which included teammate Brady Jamieson as a competitor in the shootout.

While Jamieson did not advance, Walton sank seven in the shootout and will head to Peoria to shoot on Thursday.

Jamieson and Walton both made nine to earn a shootoff for the final spots in the shootout.

Also advancing were Dupo’s Austin Francis, Greenville’s Brock Nelson and Nashville’s Trevor Meier.

Walton and the others will shoot Thursday night at the Peoria Civic Center.

He is the first to qualify from Carlinville since Maleah Phipps qualified on the girls side in the early part of this century.

Phipps made back-to-back state appearances in the three-point showdown.

***

Greenfield/Northwestern junior Kassidy Walters competed in the Queen of the Hill competition Saturday as the Class 1A state winner.

Walters went up against the other three class winners, and finished runner-up in the Queen of the Hill.

Walters made two balls on the first rack, three on the middle rack and two on the final rack for a total of seven.

Maggie Bair of Glenbard South’s 3A school won the competition by making 10 of 15 shots, including three on each of the first two racks and four of five on the final rack.

Rachel Dumoulin of Hampshire (Class 4A) finished with six, while Madisyn Fischer of Peoria Christian (2A) finished with five makes.