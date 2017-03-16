Walton shoots in Peoria

Carlinville’s Adam Walton was a part of the third group of shooters Thursday during the IHSA Three-Point Showdown at Peoria’s Civic Center Arena.

But he knew he had to be nearly perfect to have a chance.

In the first two rounds, there was one player hitting 14 of 15, while three others made 13 of 15.

Walton was the seventh of eight shooters in group three, and he would make three, unable to advance to the next round of competition.

The top shooter ended up being Jackson Porter, a junior from Illini West who made 14 of 15. Four others made 13 of 15, including Chicago Leo senior Mario Pittman, Pleasant Plains senior Isaac Collins, Hunter Plummer, a senior from Shelbyville and Nashville senior Trevor Meier.

Meier emerged with one of the final spots after two rounds of shoot outs. Collins and Pittman both made seven in the first round of the shootout.

The Class 2A winner ended up Pittman. Bryce Fanti of Ottawa Marquette was the Class 1A winner and both will shoot at King of the Hill on Saturday.