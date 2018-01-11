Walters nets 48 in Tigers’ win

PALMYRA (Jan. 11, 2018) – Greenfield/Northwestern girls basketball team outlasted visiting Beardstown 58-47 on Wednesday evening in Palmyra.

The Tigers (8-7) led 17-10 after a quarter, 27-24 at half and 39-36 through three quarters of play.

Kassidy Walters scored 31 points, while Laiken Heavner added 14 points. The two combined for nine three-point makes, with Walters making five and Heavner four.

Jessa Vetter added nine points for GFNW.

Greenfield/NW 60, South Fork 48

At Kincaid, Walters did one better on Thursday night.

She equaled the entire South Fork scoring output, exploding for a career-high and school-record 48 points against the Ponies, as the Tigers held on for the win at 60-48.

The Tigers (9-7) didn’t need much other scoring, getting just 12 points from the remainder of the team as Walters put it on cruise control.

Walters made 14 of 20 from the field, five of nine from the three-point line and 15 of 18 free throws. She added 10 rebounds and a pair of steals.

South Fork led 10-7 after a quarter. It was tied 21-21 at half, with GFNW taking a 43-32 lead after three quarters.

Haylei Schaaf added eight rebounds and Macy Walker had two assists and two steals for the Tigers, which made 21 of 31 free throws for the game.

Hillsboro 59, Gillespie 53

At Hillsboro, Sammi Matoush had 23 points as the Hiltoppers fended off a pesky group of Miners Thursday night.

Gillespie had pulled within 43-42 entering the fourth quarter.

Paige Niemeyer had 18 points and Emily Schmidt added 10 for the Miners.

Staunton 44, Vandalia 43

At Vandalia, the Bulldogs held on to beat the Vandals in a South Central Conference clash Thursday night.

Vandalia led 19-16 at half. Staunton outscored the Vandals 13-8 in the pivotal third quarter and held on for the win.

Ashleigh Painter scored 18 points with five three-point makes for Staunton. Mackenzie Foster added eight points and seven rebounds. Abby Scanzoni added seven boards. Erica Birdsell and Rebecca Caldieraro each had four assists, with Painter adding four steals.

Carrollton 76, Bunker Hill 52

At Bunker Hill, Ashley Dey had 27 points but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Hawks cruised to victory.

Brylie Chrisman added 10 points and Mallory Schwegel nine for the Minutemaids.

Nokomis 53, Staunton/Mt. Olive 26

At Nokomis, the Redskins scored twice as many points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs had for the second half, in doubling up for the win Saturday.

Nokomis led 21-14 at half but outscored Staunton/Mt. Olive 24-8 in the third quarter and 32-12 in the second half.

Katie Masinelli and Abby Scanzoni both had seven points and Rebecca Caldieraro had six for Staunton/Mt. Olive.

Taylor Lohman struck for 20 points for Nokomis.

Pittsfield 50, GFNW 46

At the North Greene tournament, Greenfield/Northwestern lost the opener to Pittsfield.

The Tigers led 15-11 after a quarter and were tied entering the fourth quarter but the Saukees prevailed.

Walters struck for 31 points and Vetter added 10 for the Tigers.

GFNW did bounce back later on Saturday by defeating Brussels 50-17.

GFNW led 24-7 after a quarter, then outscored Brussels 15-1 in the third period.

Walters scored 23 points to lead all scorers, outscoring Brussels by herself.

Greenville 65, Staunton/MO 27

At Staunton, the Comets stayed atop the South Central Conference with a convincing win Monday night.

The Comets led 9-8 after a quarter, but a 22-6 run put them up 31-14 at the half. It was 48-23 through three quarters.

Mackenzie Foster had 10 points for Staunton, while Ally Cantrill led three in double figures for Greenville with 15 points.

Greenfield/NW 51, Litchfield 42

At White Hall, the Tigers improved to 2-1 in the North Greene tournament by knocking off Litchfield Monday evening.

Katelyn Heavner made seven three-point field goals en route to a season-high 25 points for the Tigers. Walters added 19 points.

Greenfield led 24-19 at the half and gradually pulled away.

Routt 67, North Mac 33

At Virden, the Panthers fell to Jacksonville Routt Monday night in a non-conference affair.

Routt used a 19-2 second quarter run to lead 35-12 at intermission.

Cailyn Martin and Sophie Starks each had eight points for North Mac.

Gillespie 55, Roxana 40

At Roxana, Paige Niemeyer had 19 points as the Miners outlasted the Shells in conference play Monday.

Roxana led 26-20 at half but were outscored 15-8 in the third and 20-6 in the fourth quarter.

Abbie Barber added 12 and Rylee Jarman and Mackenzie Mix 10 each for the Miners.