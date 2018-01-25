Walters lifts GFNW past Calhoun

GREENFIELD (Jan. 25, 2018) – Greenfield/Northwestern used a strong second quarter to push past Hardin Calhoun in a key conference game Thursday night, 65-56 at Greenfield High School.

The Lady Tigers improved to 15-8, 4-3 in the WIVC with their sixth straight win.

GFNW led 18-17 after a quarter, then went on a 22-7 surge in the second quarter to lead 40-24 at halftime. It was 52-41 through three quarters.

Kassidy Walters scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds with three steals for GFNW. Laiken Heavner added 11 points. Jessa Vetter had eight points and four assists.

The Tigers made nine three-pointers, five by Walters.

Routt 56, GFNW 28

At the Carrollton tournament, Jacksonville Routt won a first-round matchup with Greenfield/Northwestern.

A 19-4 run in the second gave the Rockets a 30-11 halftime lead en route to victory.

Walters had eight points for the Tigers. Lydia Deiterich had six points, six rebounds and five steals. Vetter added five steals and three rebounds.

Southwestern 45, Staunton 42

At Staunton, the Piasa Birds mid-season surge continued Monday as they came from behind to beat Staunton in a South Central Conference game.

Staunton led by nine in the third quarter but could not hold on. The Birds outscored Staunton 28-18 in the second half.

Molly Novack had 15 points and Abbey Burns 11 for Southwestern (12-10, 2-4).

Staunton (11-10, 4-4) was led by Abby Scanzoni with 14 points and Mackenzie Foster with 10.

Maroa-Forsyth 60, North Mac 36

At Maroa, the Trojans opened a 37-18 halftime lead and coasted to a Sangamo Conference win over the North Mac Panthers.

Cailyn Martin had 13 points for North Mac. Sophie Starks hit four three-pointers for 12 points.

Boys Basketball

South County 51, North Mac 40

At the Auburn tournament, the Panthers could not keep up the momentum built by winning the Macoupin County tournament.

Monday’s tournament opener in Auburn was won by the Vipers, 51-40.

Tanner Wilson scored 10 points for North Mac. Zayne Langellier and Sam Mount each added nine. The Panthers made eight three-point baskets, but only four two-pointers in the game.