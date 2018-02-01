Walters becomes Tigers’ all-time leading scorer

CARROLLTON (Feb. 1, 2018) – Kassidy Walters became Greenfield/Northwestern’s girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer on Wednesday night as the Tigers bumped off Brussels 62-21 at the Carrollton tournament.

Walters had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Tigers into the Carrollton consolation championship game Saturday against Metro East Lutheran.

The Tigers gained early control with a 26-4 lead after a quarter and 45-10 lead at halftime.

Walters made nine of 12 shots from the field, including a pair of three-pointers.

Macy Walker added 11 points for GFNW (16-9), which has won seven of eight. Lydia Deiterich added seven points and nine rebounds, with four steals for GFNW.

Nokomis 44, Bunker Hill 33

At Nokomis, Taylor Lohman had 17 points as the Redskins defeated Bunker Hill in a Prairie State Conference contest Wednesday.

Nokomis led 14-10 after a quarter, but a 13-2 spurt put them up 27-12 at the half.

Mallory Schwegel had 17 points to lead the Minutemaids (9-12, 2-1).

Athens 39, North Mac 36

At Athens, the Panthers were outscored 17-5 in the final quarter as the Warriors rallied for a makeup Sangamo Conference win Thursday night.

North Mac took a 31-22 lead to the fourth quarter before stumbling its toe down the stretch.

Cailyn Martin had 12 points for North Mac (5-18, 0-7).

Greenville 49, Gillespie 29

At Gillespie, the conference-leading Comets outlasted the Miners Thursday night, taking a 30-17 halftime lead and extending it in the second half.

Abbie Barber and Rylee Jarman both had six points to lead the Miners (10-11). Leading scorer Paige Niemeyer was held to four points.

Pana 57, Staunton 47

At Pana, the Panthers beat the Bulldogs in a Thursday night conference contest.

The game was tied 29-29 at half but Pana outscored Staunton 28-18 in the second half to gain the win.

Abby Scanzoni scored 17 points for Staunton (12-11, 4-5).

Hillsboro 54, Southwestern 32

At Hillsboro, the Toppers stayed within striking distance of first place in the conference by beating Southwestern Thursday night.

Hillsboro opened a 22-15 halftime lead, and outscored the Birds 19-7 in the third quarter to pull away.

Lexi Hall led Southwestern (12-11, 2-5) with six points.

Greenfield/NW 48, North Greene 36

At White Hall, Walters scored 26 points as the Tigers beat the Spartans in a WIVC matchup Monday.

The Tigers (17-10, 5-3) led 25-12 at halftime en route to the win.

Walters made 11 of 18 shots from the field, and had 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Carly McAdams added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Staunton 48, EAWR 36

At East Alton, Staunton took an early lead and held off the Oilers Monday night.

Staunton led 18-6 after a quarter, but lead was down to 21-17 at half and 29-25 through three quarters.

Rebecca Caldieraro had 15 points and Scanzoni added 10 for Staunton (13-11).

Boys

North Mac 62, Hartsburg-Emden 47

At the Auburn tournament, the Panthers improved to 2-1 in tourney play by beating the Stags of Hartsburg-Emden Wednesday evening.

North Mac trailed 10-9 after a quarter but an 18-4 spurt in the second sent the Panthers to halftime with a 27-14 lead. It was 44-29 through three quarters.

Tanner Wilson scored 17 points, including four three-point field goals. Zayne Langellier added 13 and Dane VanBuskirk scored 11 on three long-range shots.

Pleasant Hill 51, GFNW 44

At Pleasant Hill, the Tigers lost a makeup conference game to Pleasant Hill Thursday night.

The Wolves led 29-19 at the half and held on for the victory.

Ben Bayless had 18 points and Zane Thompson 14 for Greenfield/Northwestern. Hayden Lansaw added seven rebounds and five assists.

Southwestern 56, Vandalia 52

At Vandalia, the Piasa Birds held on to beat the Vandals in a key South Central Conference game Friday night.

After a 17-17 tie through a quarter, the Piasa Birds led 27-26 at half and 42-39 through three quarters before holding off the Vandals.

Caden Heyen had 20 points for Southwestern (16-6, 5-1); Justin Bailey added 12 and Ben Lowis had 11 points.

Heyen added nine rebounds and two steals and Caleb Robinson had three steals. Heyen also had five assists in the game.

Fr. McGivney 37, Bunker Hill 32

At Glen Carbon, the host Griffins held off the Minutemen in a non-conference Friday night clash.

Father McGivney led 18-7 after a quarter. The Minutemen outscored the Griffins 8-1 in the second to pull within 19-15 at the half.

Father McGivney then pulled away again in the third quarter for a 28-18 lead and held on for the win.

Devon Ralston had nine points and Jacob Weidner added eight points for Bunker Hill (1-18). Ralston also had 14 rebounds and six steals, and Matthew Weidner had three assists.

Auburn 55, North Mac 46

At the Auburn tournament, the Panthers finished 2-3 after losses on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, the eventual champion host Trojans posted a 55-46 win.

North Mac led 13-11 after a quarter and the game was tied at the half before a second-half spurt helped Auburn hold off the Panthers.

Zayne Langellier had 16 points to lead North Mac.

Saturday, Calvary defeated the Panthers 53-50, coming from behind.

North Mac took a 25-18 halftime lead, but were outscored 35-25 in the second half, including 22-17 in the fourth quarter.

Langellier had 20 points and Tanner Wilson 18 for North Mac (11-11).

Mt. Olive 58, Gillespie 38

At Gillespie, the Wildcats outscored Gillespie 21-8 in the third quarter to pull away and win a non-conference Friday night clash.

Quintin Kosowski scored 15 points; Joey Baum 14 and Roger Conlee 12 for Mt. Olive. Anthony Kravanya scored 10 for Gillespie.

Staunton 50, Lincolnwood 40

At Raymond, the Bulldogs outlasted the Lancers behind a quick start Saturday night.

Lincolnwood trailed 13-4 after a quarter and could never recover.

Brady Kinder had 14 points and Lucas Sievers 11 for Staunton (12-6).