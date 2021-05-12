Walter Ottis Wood, Jr.

Walter Ottis Wood, Jr., 74, of Baker City, Oregon lost his long battle against cancer on Apr. 28, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, ID.

Walt was born Jan. 9, 1947, in Alton, the only child of Walter and Stella Wood of Shipman.

He attended local grade school and Southwestern High School.

He married Christina Crawford in Reno, NV on Jun. 23, 1973 and shared their lives together for the next 48 years. The couple lived briefly in Fredonia, AZ, Kanab, UT, and Middletown, PA before settling in Oregon.

Walt’s dearest wish was to be a farmer, but when his grandmother sold the family farm, he turned to forestry as the closest substitute and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale earning a Bachelor’s in forestry and a Master’s in Silvaculture in 1972.

He worked his way through college as a teaching assistant, working in the janitorial service, cutting cord wood for charcoal kilns, tree climbing for Davey Tree Service in the St. Louis, MO area and as a wildlands fire fighter for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service in Arizona and California.

In Pennsylvania, Walt supervised the tree nursery program for the state’s Bureau of State Parks and its Gypsy Moth spray program. Because of the difficulty of reaching some areas, he began his interests in helicopters and white water rafting, using both modes of travel to inspect and treat barely accessible areas of the state.

In 1974, the couple transferred to Roseburg, and Walt began his career for the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management for the next 32 years as a forester, covering nearly every aspect of timber and forestry management. In 1993, he transferred to the Baker City Office of BLM until his retirement. During his years in service, he was trained as a first responder medical technician, helicopter foreman, explosives handler, truck driver, wildlands fire fighter, ATV safety officer and trainer, surveyor and investigator.

In 1993 and 2002, Walt and Christina traveled together to the People’s Republic of China to adopt two little girls, Lillian (Tagg) Wood Holmes and Anna (Mei). Along the way, Walt often mentored other young people in the communities in which he lived. He was also very interested in working with animals and enjoyed the rescue and care of dogs.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Tagg and her husband Shane, and Mei.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Interment was held at the Shipman Cemetery on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

In lieu of flowers you make a donation to the Baker High School Trap Club through the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club. Contributions may be sent to Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place Street, Baker City, Oregon 97814.

Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.