Walter John Theobald III

Walter John Theobald III, 67, of Gillespie,died Monday, May 26, 2020 at his home due to complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Walter was born in Litchfield Nov. 4, 1952 to Walter John Theobald II and Imogene Theobald. He married Geraldine Williams Oct. 21, 1981; she survives, along with their three sons, Walter, Bernard and Benjamin. He is also survived by his sister, Jeannie; two nephews, Damon and Cary; and a niece, Dawn.

A brilliant student, Walter graduated high school early and attended the University of Illinois as an undergraduate. Shortly after graduating, Walter was accepted to Harvard for post-graduate studies, but opted to get his PhD in agricultural economics at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana due to being given a very generous scholarship. There he continued his passionate fandom of Illini sports that started when he was an undergraduate and would continue throughout the rest of his life.

Shortly after finishing his post-graduate studies, Walter returned to his father’s farm in Gillespie to continue the family business.

Walter was a talented artist, creating several brilliant works of art in pencil, paint, and even by utilizing a crayon technique that he developed himself.

No public services will be held.