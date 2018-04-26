Walkoff win, walkoff loss, blowout win for baseball Cavies

Walkoff win, walkoff loss, blowout win for baseball

CARLINVILLE (April 26, 2018) – There were three games against conference foes in the past week, although only one counted as a conference game for the Carlinville baseball Cavies.

In a game filled with 13 errors, it came down to one last miscue to allow Carlinville a chance for a rare win against Southwestern.

The Cavaliers edged the Piasa Birds 9-8 in a non-conference game Thursday night, just the second win in the last 32 meetings between the two South Central Conference and county schools.

Carlinville improved to 4-5 with the win, having lost just a week earlier down in Brighton by a 5-4 score.

It was a wild one from the start as Southwestern got three runs in the first inning. Jack Little scored on an error, Brock Seymour scored on a sacrifice fly by Eddie Bolin and a groundout by Ryne Hanslow scored Luke Golike.

But the Cavaliers came fighting back with a four spot in the bottom of the inning. Tucker Hughes singled, advanced to second on a hit by pitch to Kyle Dixon and to third on a Jake Ambuel single.

With two outs, Garrett Campbell singled home two runs. An error plated the final two runs as Carlinville took a 4-3 lead.

Southwestern answered with three runs in the second inning as well. All three runs came with two outs and no one on base. A Little double, and an error tied the game, 4-4. Seymour scored on a Jacob Simmons single, with another error scoring Golike to make it 6-4 Birds.

Once again, the Cavies scored four more in their half of the second inning.

Joe Fraser singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Ambuel, Colton DeLong and Campbell all scored on errors to give the Cavaliers an 8-6 lead.

The game then settled down for the rest of the way. Southwestern plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game 8-8.

But DeLong came in relief for Josh Hinzman and shut down the Piasa offense, allowing just one unearned run on one hit over the final four innings, striking out four.

It was 8-8 into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Hinzman led off by walking and Aidan Naugle was hit by a pitch.

Hughes then tried to sacrifice bunt, but a throwing error allowed Hinzman to come around and score the walkoff run for the Cavaliers.

Hinzman pitched the first four innings, allowing seven runs (two earned) on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Dixon had two hits and a run for Carlinville; Hughes had a hit and run; Fraser a hit and run; Ambuel a hit and two runs; DeLong scored a run; Campbell had a hit, two runs and two RBIs; and Hinzman had a hit and run.

Hanslow started for the Piasa Birds, allowing eight runs (three earned) on seven hits over five innings, walking two and striking out five. Kyler Seyfried got the loss, allowing one unearned run in two innings.

Simmons and Bolin both drove in two runs for Southwestern (5-10). Seymour scored three runs, while Golike and Little scored twice each.

Staunton 3, Carlinville 1

At Staunton, Cy Cox hit a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth as Staunton beat Carlinville in a classic pitcher’s duel.

Staunton took a 1-0 lead in the second but the Cavies tied it in the fifth inning. Campbell reached base and eventually stole home to tie the game 1-1.

But Staunton won it on the Cox two-run blast.

Nick Havlin and Ambuel each had two hits. Dixon added a double.

Marcus Karl had two hits, and Ryan Best and Zach Ury added hits for Staunton. Ury had an RBI in the second.

Dixon pitched six and a third-innings, striking out 10 and allowing just one unearned run on four hits. Ambuel relieved and struck out one before issuing the homer to Cox.

Devin Ray pitched six innings, allowing in unearned run on four hits, striking out seven. Cullen McBride struck out five in two innings of relief.

Carlinville 16, Roxana 0

On a drizzly, 55-degree afternoon at a revamped Roxana baseball diamond, the Cavies pulled away to beat the Shells Monday in non-conference action.

Scoreless into the third, the Cavies scored three runs, tacked on three more in the fourth and broke it open with a 10-run sixth inning.

DeLong pitched five and a third-innings of one-hit ball, striking out nine in improving to 3-0 on the mound this season.

Ambuel finished up, pitching 2/3 of an inning, striking out one.

Offensively, Hughes had two hits, three runs and two RBIs; Fraser had two hits, two runs and two RBIs; Dixon had a double, three runs and two RBIs; Ambuel had a double, single, run and two RBIs; DeLong scored a run; Sam Tieman had an RBI; Campbell had a single, run, RBI; Havlin run; Hinzman two hits, two runs; Naugle two runs, RBI.