A walk in the park

3 30 17

By Eric Becker

The weather elements did not favor the hitters on Wednesday afternoon at Palmyra Northwestern High School.

Carlinville and Greenfield/Northwestern’s baseball teams squared off on a 50-degree afternoon in the northwest part of Macoupin County, with heavy wind gusts adding another element. The dirt infield blew in toward the Carlinville first-base dugout as the game progressed.

Ultimately, it would be the patience of the Carlinville hitters leading to an onslaught of runs in an 18-3 victory over Greenfield/Northwestern.

The Cavies got their first win in four games, scoring 18 runs on just six hits. For you math majors, that’s a mind-boggling three runs for every hit.

Carlinville waited out 17 walks by five GFNW pitchers, as well as several hit-by-pitches and four errors by the Tigers.

Carlinville’s first two runs of the game came without a hit.

In the first inning, Tucker Hughes walked for the first of five times in the game. He stole second and scored on an RBI-groundout by Nick Havlin.

The Tigers didn’t waste much time in tying the game, as Cole Arnett led off the bottom of the first by hitting a Josh Hinzman pitch over the left-center field fence, despite the heavy winds blowing in. That tied the game 1-1.

Two batters later, Matt Walker hit a long fly ball to right field, where Koltan Page battled the sun, the wind and somehow managed a snow-cone catch up against the fence.

With two outs, Devin Chaudoin walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI-single by Hayden Lansaw. GFNW took a 2-1 lead.

Carlinville tied it in the third, again getting a run without benefit of a base knock. Jake Ambuel walked, went to second on a errant pickoff attempt, to third on a ground out, and scored on an RBI-fielder’s choice by DeLong.

It stayed 2-2 until the Cavies broke it open with five runs, on just one hit, in the fourth inning.

Two walks, a wild pitch and an RBI-single by Hinzman plated the first two runs of the inning. Ambuel drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Garrett Campbell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Emmons walked with the bases loaded to cap the five-run uprising.

Leading 7-2 into the fifth, the Cavaliers put together an eight-run frame, on just three hits.

Page and Hinzman both singled to start the inning and Tucker walked to load them up.

Ambuel drove in a run as he reached on an error and Joe Fraser had an RBI-single.

The merry-go-round continued as Havlin, DeLong and Campbell all walked with the bases loaded.

Emmons grounded out but plated another run. Page reached on an error and got an RBI and the final run came when Ambuel was hit with the bases loaded.

Greenfield/Northwestern got one run back in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Arnett reached on an error, stole second and scored on Thomson’s RBI-single.

Hinzman struck out eight Greenfield hitters while pitching a six-hitter, allowing two earned runs.

Ambuel drove in five runs and scored four runs while just having one hit.

Havlin, DeLong, Campbell and Emmons all had two RBIs each. Hughes walked five times and scored three runs. Hinzman had two hits and three runs, while Page had two runs scored and an RBI. Hannig and Fraser both had RBIs and a run scored each.

Arnett scored two of the three Tiger runs. Thomson and Lansaw added RBIs.

GFNW is now 1-4 on the season.