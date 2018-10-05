Voter registration deadline is Oct. 9

COUNTY (Oct. 4, 2018) – Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan reminds Macoupin County residents that the deadline to register to vote or update voter information for the Nov. 6 General Election is Oct. 9.

“If voters have moved or changed their name, they will need to update their voter registration. We rely on information from the Secretary of State and other state agencies for the transfer of updated information, but this information does not always make it to our office in a timely manner,” Duncan said. “All voters are encouraged to check that their registration is up to date either online at macoupinvotes.com with the ‘Voter Lookup’ tool or by contacting the election office.”

Residents have numerous options available to complete their registration. Those who would like to do so by mail may find the form available online at macoupinvotes.com. Voters can also use the online registration tool and complete their registration through the secure website. Anyone can also stop by the Election Office in the Courthouse and register or contact the Election Office for the location of a deputy registrar around the county who would be able to register them in their community.

Any questions should be directed to the Macoupin County Clerk’s Office at (217) 854-3214, ext. 707.