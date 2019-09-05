Volunteers sought for CCCC Fall Festival

Volunteers sought for CCCC Fall Festival

The Coal Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for two shifts to help with this year’s Fall Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28.

The time slots available are  9 a.m. to noon, and noon to 3 p.m. for the burger grill.

In addition, volunteers are needed for the concession stand.

The time slots are  9  to 11 a.m. (set up  and counter), 10 a.m. to noon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., noon to 2 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. (counter, clean up).

Contact Emmlee Robinson at mrer@madisontelco.com to able to assist in any way.

Share

562 03:17PM 0 Community, County News, Society

View on Facebook

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.