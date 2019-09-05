Volunteers sought for CCCC Fall Festival

The Coal Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for two shifts to help with this year’s Fall Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28.

The time slots available are 9 a.m. to noon, and noon to 3 p.m. for the burger grill.

In addition, volunteers are needed for the concession stand.

The time slots are 9 to 11 a.m. (set up and counter), 10 a.m. to noon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., noon to 2 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. (counter, clean up).

Contact Emmlee Robinson at mrer@madisontelco.com to able to assist in any way.