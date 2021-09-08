Volunteers needed for Take It To Town

The Federated Church of Carlinville is announcing the opening of registration for the 17th annual “Take It To Town” local mission project. “Take It To Town” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 this year following COVID guidelines in effect at that time.

The community work day is based on the Bible verse of Luke 10:37 – after telling the story of the Good Samaritan, Jesus says, “Go and do likewise.” In other words, ‘Go and help your neighbor, those in need, your community.’ This is where the Federated Church steps in and locates “work” that local non-profits and community-benefitting agencies need help with completing, mainly because of lack of staff to do the work.

A ‘site coordinator’ is assigned who determines how many volunteers will be needed. This year’s jobs are going to need the help of at least 70 volunteers. The work site facility furnishes the tools, supplies and equipment that is required for the work.

This year’s work sites include: Beaver Dam, Park Board Building, MCDD, Summer Repertory theatre, Locust Street Resource Center, Public Library, and the Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Details of work to be accomplished at each site is listed on the registration forms. Registration forms can be found at federatedchurch.com, on Facebook and at the public library. Filled out forms can be returned to the library or mailed to the Federated Church, PO Box 525, Carlinville, IL 62626.

Questions about the mission project can be directed to the church at federatedchurch@frontiernet.net or 217-854-3031.