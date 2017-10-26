Volleyball/football players of the week
Glenn Insurance Player of the Week
CARLINVILLE (Oct. 26, 2017) – Lexi Egelhoff, daughter of Mike and Lori Egelhoff, has been selected as Glenn Insurance Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 10, covering the Pana and Staunton matches.
Lexi was selected for her play during the matches at the net. As a middle blocker, her role is to attack different areas on the net and block all along the net. Getting her hands on the big swings of the outside hitters or getting a stuff block are some of her primary roles for the team. She is second on the team in blocking and is scoring in areas of the court that are left undefended. Energy and hard work are something she does everyday at practice and exhibits in matches. She gives here all on every occasion.
Stats for the two matches: Four kills and two stuff blocks.
Congratulations Lexi, from your teammates, Andy Glenn and your coaches for your selection as Player of the Week for Glenn Insurance.
Carlinville Football Awards vs. Greenville (Week 9)
Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game
Kyle Dixon has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game.
Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior slot back had nine catches for 126 yards including a 65-yard touchdown catch in Carlinville’s final regular season game at Greenville. Dixon set school records this season for receptions with 62 and receiving yards with 871. He has scored 13 touchdowns this season.
“He had another great performance Friday night” Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday said of Dixon. “He made some nice catches and had one great catch down the sideline. He turned some negative plays into positive plays. He keeps right on moving.”
Dixon received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
Jordan Bressler was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game.
Bressler, a 5-foot-10, 225-pound junior defensive end had six tackles with two solos, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a blocked extra point kick in the Cavies’ conference finale against Greenville. Bressler has 42 tackles this season with 11 solos, 9 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
“He’s bounced back and forth between nose tackle and end all season,” Easterday said. “I thought he played really well on the edge against that power run offense of Greenville. He held down the front.”
Bressler received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Tucker Hughes received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Hughes, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound junior contributed on offense, defense and special teams in Friday night’s game against Greenville. He led the Cavaliers in rushing with 59 yards on 12 carries including all 4 rushes on a 41-yard scoring drive that gave CHS a 21-14 halftime lead. He had a key 30-yard run that set up a first goal at the 2-yard line and then took it in for the score on the next play from scrimmage.
“We asked him to play down in the dirt this week at nose guard for some quickness and he really disrupted the little stuff that they (Greenville) do,” Easterday said. “He did a good job on both sides of the ball Friday night.”
Hughes received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.