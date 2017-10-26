Volleyball regionals underway at CHS

PAWNEE (Oct. 26, 2017) – Carlinville’s traditionally-strong volleyball program moved within one win of a 20-win season for a 30th straight season by winning three of five matches and placing third at the Pawnee tournament Saturday.

The Cavaliers are 19-13 heading into Tuesday’s first round regional contest against Litchfield.

“It was a good tournament to get the team ready for the regional playoffs,” said Carlinville coach Fran Struble, whose team looks for a 30th straight 20-win season on Tuesday.

Carlinville opened the tournament by edging Rochester JV, 25-16, 30-29 with a point-cap of 30 leading to the win.

Carlinville avenged an earlier season loss to Lincolnwood in pool play on Saturday, defeating the Lancers 25-20, 23-25, 25-19. Carlinville then lost to Auburn in the pool play finale, 25-21, 25-18, leaving Carlinville in second place for pool play.

The Cavies met Taylorville, the winner of the other pool, in a semifinal match later Saturday afternoon.

The Tornadoes advanced to the finals by beating Carlinville 25-12, 25-22.

The Cavaliers, as it turned out, had to face Auburn for the second time on the day, and third time on the season, for third place in the tourney.

It was third time’s a charm for the Cavies, who beat the Trojans 25-21, 25-18 to claim third place. Taylorville won the tournament over Murphysboro in three games.

For the tournament, Taylor Wills had 25 points, five aces; three assists and 36 digs; Alyssa DeSpain had 21 points, five aces, 17 kills, an assist and one assist block with 31 digs; Anna Chew had 20 points, six aces, 27 kills, two assists, and four digs; Sydney Bates 17 points, three aces, six kills, 69 assists, three assisted blocks and 36 digs; Sarah DeNeve nine points, two aces, one kill, 45 digs; Jordyn Houseman nine points, one kill, 38 digs; Emma Griffith 21 kills, one assisted block, 10 digs; Lexi Egelhoff 16 kills, one solo, three assisted blocks, one dig; Adriann Welte 10 kills, three assists, five assisted blocks, 14 digs.

Regional – Monday

Litchfield def. Southwestern

At Carlinville, the Litchfield Purple Panthers captured their first regional win in six years by defeating Southwestern 25-12, 18-25, 25-20 Monday at the Carlinville Regional quarterfinals.

Jordan Morgan scored 24 points from the service line, including seven aces, and had four kills for Litchfield (5-22). Carlee Ernst added five kills and Emily Senjan had eight points, two aces and three kills.

Gabby Lee had five points and two aces, including three points late in game three as the Panthers held off a Piasa Birds comeback.

Litchfield led 19-12 in game three before a furious rally by the Piasa Birds, led by serving of Bri Roloff, got the Birds within 19-18 on an ace serve. A Ernst kill followed, then three points, two aces by Lee gave the Panthers a 24-18 lead.

A hitting error three plays later by Southwestern ended their season at 7-22.

Roloff had 10 points, an ace and two kills for Southwestern. Karlee Paslay had six kills, seven points and five aces. Lexy Hall contributed five points and four kills; Mayci Wilderman had five points and two aces, while Bailee Sorgea had three kills.

In other regional action Monday, Mt. Olive stopped Madison 25-16, 25-17 at Metro East Lutheran.

Rachael Kernich had eight kills and three blocks. Savannah Bruhn added 20 assists. Miranda Matta had 10 points and MaKenzy Sorsen had 10 points and nine digs. Lily Gretak had seven digs and six kills.

Greenfield/Northwestern improved to 18-11-1 by winning in their own regional quarterfinal against Morrisonville 25-11, 25-10 Monday night.

Hailey Driscoll had seven kills and three aces. Carly Gregory added 16 assists and Kassidy Walters had six digs.

Thursday action

Mt. Olive def. Litchfield

At Mt. Olive, Rachael Kernich had five digs, three blocks and seven kills as the Wildcats won a Senior Night matchup with Litchfield, 25-22, 25-19.

Darrian Roberts added six digs, four points and a pair of aces. Kernich also had two aces.

Lily Gretak had seven kills and Savannah Bruhn added 16 assists.

Athens def. North Mac

At Athens, the Warriors downed North Mac 25-18, 25-21 Thursday.

The Panthers (9-22) were led by Audrey Hannah with 10 kills and Claire Harvey with 15 assists.

Lincolnwood def. Staunton

At Raymond, the Bulldogs concluded regular season play with a tough three-game loss to the Lancers, 18-25, 25-18, 21-25.

Grace Nichols had six kills and Ashleigh Painter and Kinzie Colley five each. Sarah Isenberg had 24 assists.

Bailee Nixon sets up a hitter for Southwestern during Monday’s regional quarterfinal.