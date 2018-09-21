Volleyball POTW

Adriann Welte was selected as the volleyball player of the week presented by Glenn insurance for the Carrollton and Roxana volleyball matches.

Adriann is the daughter of Dave and Leann Barr and Troy Welte. She is a senior right side hitter for the Lady Cavaliers, and is a three year starter in this position. This year is her first year playing both front and back court.

Adriann is an offensive threat at the net. She can hit from anywhere on the court, and she is very smart. She can read the opponent’s defense, and place the ball perfectly. She is a huge blocking force, and has turned into a standout defensive player. She leads the team in kills and is second in service points.

Adriann’s stats for this week’s matches are service points, 14; aces, 2; kills, 20; blocks, 1; digs, 20.