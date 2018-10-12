Volleyball POTW

Sydney Bowman was selected as the volleyball player of the week presented by Glenn Insurance for the Rochester and Pana matches, as well as the Carlinville Invitational.

Sydney is the daughter of Tim and Lisa Bowman. She is a junior defensive specialist for the Lady Cavaliers, and this is her first year starting for the varsity team.

Sydney is a defensive force on the court. She is an amazing communicator, and has taken on the roll of talking to the front court, letting them know where to hit the ball, how many blockers are up, and what is open. She reads the opponents’ hitters very well, and can pick up a tip over the block, dig a hitter at her power angle, run through the middle of the court, and track a ball off of the block. Sydney has a great swing out of the backcourt, and can set our pin hitters when we are out of system. She leads the team in serve percentage.

Sydney’s stats for this week’s matches are service points, 7; assists, 2; and digs, 36.