Volleyball POTW

Lexi Egelhoff was selected as the volleyball player of the week presented by Glenn Insurance for the Springfield Lutheran and Greenville matches.

Lexi is the daughter of Kenny and Lori Egelhoff. She is a senior middle blocker for the Lady Cavaliers and is a two-year varsity starter.

Lexi is a force to be reckoned with at the net. At 5’9”, many opponents underestimate her jumping ability, until she continuously blocks them, and hits around their block. She leads the team in stuff blocks and is second on the team in kills. She has so many different hitting shots in her repertoire that makes her so valuable in the offense. She can pound one, tip another, and roll shot into a hole. She sees the opponent’s court well and uses it to her advantage. She runs great routes to pull blockers, which allows her teammates to get the kill as well. Her serve is also utilized for the team’s scoring. She has a tough serve to pass. She is a vocal leader on the court, and leads her teammates by example.