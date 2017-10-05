Volleyball players of the Week announced

Player of the Week for the Roxana match

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 5, 2017) – Emma Griffith, daughter of Rick and Becca Griffith, has been selected the Player of the Week sponsored by Glenn Insurance.

Emma is a senior outside hitter for the ladies. She had an outstanding match against the Roxana Shells. Serving is her strength as she leads the team in ace serves. She serves as a passer in the passing system, is playing some great front line defense and her attacking is making some strong strides on the outside for the ladies.

Emma’s hard work during the summer and in jump training have brought her into the season a much stronger player. So far in the season she has missed only 12 serves out of 113 attempts with 26 aces. As the season progresses, the team can count on her for strong serves forcing opponents out of running fast offense or serving aces to score.

Stats for the Roxana match were:14 Service Points with two aces and no serving errors, five kills and eight digs.

Congratulations Emma from Andy Glenn of Glenn Insurance, teammates, and Coaches on your selection for Player of the Week.

Player of the Week for the matches for the Southwestern and Gillespie matches:

Sydney Bates, daughter of Mike and Tracey Bates, has been selected the Player of the Week sponsored by Glenn Insurance.

Sydney is a senior setter for the Lady Cavies. She has been the setter for the team for the past two seasons. Running a fast offense requires a lot of skill in her role. Not only does her coaching staff and players know how strong she is in her role but coaches from other schools have commented this season on how well she runs the court. She knows her hitters well and where each particular one needs her set to be to perform at their best level. Sydney is also great at scoring on second ball attacks.

Stats for the Pleasant Plains and Southwestern matches are: 13 service points and an ace, seven kills, 25 assists, and 15 digs.

Congratulations to you from Andy Glenn of Glenn Insurance, teammates, and Coaches on being selected Player of the Week.