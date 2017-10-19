Volleyball players of the week

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 19, 2017) – Taylor Wills has been selected as volleyball Player of the Week for Glenn Insurance. She is the daughter of Scott and Shelly Wills. Taylor is the team Libero, is a co-team captain and a senior this year in school.

She serves as the first server in the rotation as gets the team off to a strong start serving at 96 percent. Along with this strong serving percentage, she has the team high service points. Taylor’s defense is second highest on the team.

A libero is a back court player who can substitute for any player in the back row. As our Libero she plays six rotation of defense, three in left back and three in center back.

Taylor is very aggressive on the court and will run anything down anywhere. As a backcourt player she is a great communicator on the court leading in court direction for the hitters. She also passes six rotations as a primary passer. Her platform skills have developed all season and she is a strong player defensively for the team.

Congratulations to Taylor from your teammates, Coaches and Andy Glenn on your selection of Player of the Week.

Stats: 13 service points with woaces, two assists and 19 digs.

Sydney Bates, daughter of Mike and Tracey Bates, has been selected as Player of the Week for Glenn Insurance for the Carlinville Invitational, Wood River- East Alton and Auburn matches.

Sydney is one of the outstanding setters of this area and South Central Conference. Her court knowledge of where the opponent’s blockers are, her speed and accuracy are exceptional. She runs the fast offense with precision and knows when to attack on the second ball for a point.

At the Carlinville Invitational Sydney was one of two Carlinville players who were selected by the coaches for the all-tourney team.

Stats for the Week are: 36 service points and 15 aces, 17 kills, 90 assists and 38 digs.

Congratulations Sydney from Andy Glenn of Glenn Insurance, your teammates and coaches.