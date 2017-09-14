Volleyball players of the week

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 17, 2017) – Anna Chew was selected as the Player of the Week presented by Glenn Insurance for the Greenville, Hillsboro and Edwardsville Tournament week.

Anna is the daughter of Kim Chew and Max Chew. She is a senior for the ladies and runs the middle as a hitter and blocker. This has been her starting role for the past two seasons.

Anna has so many different hitting shots in her repertoire that it makes her so valuable in the offense. She can smash one, tip another and roll shot into a hole. She sees the opponent’s court well and uses it to her advantage.

She is leading the team in kills for the season. The ladies count on her to be a big point scorer for them. As a middle hitter, she attacks from anywhere along the net. At 5-foot-11 inches, she is a tall force to be reckoned with both hitting and blocking. Her serve is also utilized for the team’s scoring. She has a tough serve to pass.

Stats for the matches: Kills: 42, service points 19 and an ace, and four stuff blocks.

Congratulations from Andy Glenn of Glenn Insurance, coaches and your teammates in this selection.

Week 2 Player of the Week

Alyssa DeSpain has been selected as Player of the Week by Glenn Insurance for the Vandalia and Litchfield matches.

Alyssa is the daughter of Cari and Laurie DeSpain. She is a senior outside hitter and primary passer for the ladies. She has started varsity since her freshman year, first as a defensive specialist and then moving to an outside hitter role.

Her platform skills are the strength that the team depends on her for. Alyssa passes out of the middle of the passing system to control the serve receive movement on the court. Ninety-two percent is a pretty sharp level to be passing at off of serves. Besides running the serve receive, she is a strong digger who leads the team in defense. Alyssa digs at 93 percent, this is digging off of some very strong hitters in our conference and at the Edwardsville tournament. Hitting technique has sharpened and she is getting her share of kills to help the team offense out.

Stats for the Vandalia and Litchfield matches: Service points: three with one ace, 10 kills, one setting assists, 61 digs and serve receives six.

Congratulations from Andy Glenn of Glenn Insurance, coaches and your teammates in this selection.