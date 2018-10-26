Volleyball player of the week

Haley Wills was selected as the volleyball player of the week presented by Glenn Insurance for the Gillespie and Hillsboro volleyball matches.

Haley is the daughter of Brian and Amy Wills. She is a junior middle blocker for the Lady Cavaliers, and this is her first year starting for the varsity team.

Haley is a very powerful force at the net. She can hit from any spot on the court, and can read an opponent’s defense well. She can pound a ball into a deep corner, tip a ball tight to the net, and she shuts the other team down at the net. Haley is a very steady blocker. She is second on the team in blocks. Haley runs great routes to pull the blockers, which allows her teammates to get the kill as well.

Haley’s stats for this week’s matches are 12 kills and one block.