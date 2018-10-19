Volleyball Player of the Week

Gracie Reels was selected as the volleyball player of the week presented by Glenn Insurance for the East Alton Wood River and Staunton matches, as well as the Macoupin County Tournament.

Gracie is the daughter of John and Melissa Reels. She is a sophomore outside hitter for the Lady Cavaliers, and this is her first year starting for the varsity team.

Gracie is a very valuable asset to the team. Being only a sophomore, she plays all six rotations on the court. When she is in the front row, she can hit a deep ball, throw a tight tip, and roll shot the ball into the holes in the opponent’s’ defense. As a back court defensive player, Gracie is very good at reading the hitters’ angles, knowing when they are going to tip or roll shot, and she can chase down a ball anywhere in the gym. Gracie also has the most powerful serve on the team. She leads the team in aces.

Gracie’s stats for this week’s matches are service points, 29; aces, 14; kills, 15; digs, 37; assists, 3.