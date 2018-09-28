Volleyball player of the week

Jordyn Houseman was selected as the volleyball player of the week presented by Glenn Insurance for the Raymond Lincolnwood and Vandalia matches, as well as the Ray Long Pretzel Classic.

Jordyn is the daughter of Heather Heater and Dustin Houseman. She is a senior libero for the Lady Cavaliers, and is a two year varsity starter. This is her first year in the libero position.

Jordyn is an incredible backcourt player. Being on the court for six rotations, she is our vocal leader, and in charge of the defense and serve receive. She tells our hitters where to hit the ball, and she makes sure our players are in the correct position. Jordyn is a very consistent server, and can attack out of the backcourt when necessary. She was named to the All Tournament Team for the Ray Long Pretzel Classic. She leads the team in digs.

Jordyn’s stats for this week’s matches are service points, 31; aces, 5; kills, 1; assists, 2; digs, 82.