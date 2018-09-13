Volleyball Player of the Week

Sarah DeNeve, was selected as the Player of the Week presented by Glenn Insurance for the Auburn, Carlinville Classic, and Southwestern volleyball games.

She is the daughter of Darrin and Heather DeNeve. She is a junior setter for the Lady Cavaliers, having moved back into this position after playing a year as a defensive specialist. This is her second year as a varsity starter.

Her court sense and knowledge of her hitters makes her such a valuable asset on the court. She can read the opponent’s blockers well, which allows her to run a very fast offense. She is a great defender, and can score on her own using the holes in the defense. She is the first server for the team, and has a very tough serve to pass. She is leads the team in service points and assists.

Sarah’s stats for this week’s matches are: Service Points: 23, Aces: 5, Kills: 5, Assists: 59, Digs: 19.