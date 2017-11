Volleyball Cavies play on

Carlinville’s Adriann Welte skies for a kill attempt as she taps the ball over the net against Pinckneyville Monday night at the Nashville Sectional. Carlinville swept the Panthers 25-19, 27-25, advancing to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. sectional final against Trenton Wesclin in a battle of teams playing well at the right time of the year. Photo/Eric Becker