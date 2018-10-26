Volleyball Cavaliers bury Trenton-Wesclin at Carlyle Regional

Carlinville preparing for highly anticipated rematch against

Carlyle in the regional championship

By Jackson Wilson

Carlinville straight-set Trenton-Wesclin (25-20, 25-19) on Tuesday night in the Illinois High School Association 2A regional semifinal match at Carlyle High School.

“This game was a complete team effort,” said Carlinville head coach Kaitie Hammann.

Adriann Welte led the Cavalier charge with 20 digs, eight kills, five service points and an ace. Lexi Egelhoff picked up six service points, three kills, a block and two aces. Sarah DeNeve led the Cavies in assists with a total of 17. Gracie Reels also contributed to the winning cause in a big way with 14 digs and a couple of kills.

“Everyone was moving on defense and we flowed as a unit. I am so proud of the way the girls played together and kept their composure throughout the match,” Hammann said.

Carlinville improves to 19-12 overall and will meet the top-seeded host Carlyle Indians in Thursday’s regional final match at 6 p.m. The stage has officially been set for a rematch between these two teams. Carlinville fell to Carlyle (12-25, 20-25) in the championship match of the Carlinville Invitational Tournament back on September 29. Hammann was very aware of how ecstatic and excited her players were about the redemption opportunity that was in front of them.

“They definitely wanted a rematch (against Carlyle),” she said.