Volleyball awards handed out at banquet

CHS volleyball varsity awards

Carlinville Cavaliers held their season-ending volleyball tournament on Dec. 5 at the Carlinville Elk’s Club. Varsity award team winners from left, are: Sydney Bates, co-MVP, 110 percent awards; Anna Chew, co-MVP, offensive player of the year; Alyssa DeSpain, defensive player of the year; Jordyn Houseman, co-most improved; Sarah DeNeve, co-most improved.

CHS all-conference volleyball

Members of the South Central Conference all-conference volleyball team from Carlinville, from left, are: Sydney Bates and Anna Chew, both first team; Alyssa DeSpain, second team and Taylor Wills, third team.

JV volleyball awards

Members of the Carlinville junior varsity volleyball team award recipients, from left, are: Lexi West, Setting Award; Olivia Turley, Captain Award; Haley Wills, Most Kills, Blocking Awards; Sydney Bowman, Most Aces, Serve Receive Award; Captain Award; Defensive Award; Corin Stewart, Serve Receive Award; Eryn Seal, Setting Award; and Gracie Reels, Defensive Award.

Freshman volleyball awards

Members of the Carlinville freshman volleyball team award recipients, from left, are: Lexi West, Setting Award; Macee Gall, High Service Points; High Aces; Whitney Stahl, Serve Receive Award; Defensive Award; Eryn Seal, High Kills Award, Setting Award; Gracie Reels, Defensive Award. Not pictured: Madison Wieties, Blocking Award.

Varsity category awards

Members of the varsity Carlinville volleyball team with individual awards for their play, from left, are: Lexi Egelhoff, Stuff Block Award; Alyssa DeSpain, Passing Award; Emma Griffith, High Aces Award and Taylor Wills, High Service Points Award.