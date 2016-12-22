Volleyball award banquet

All Conference: From left, Alyssa DeSpain (third team), Grace Zachary (first team) and Sydney Bates (second team) were named to the South Central Conference all-volleyball team.

Varsity volleyball award winners, from left, include: Adriann Welte (Most Improved); Alyssa DeSpain, (Defensive Award), Sydney Bates (110 percent Award); Lynde Gibbs (Defensive Award); and Grace Zachary (Offensive Award, Most Valuable Player).

Andy Glenn of Glenn Insurance Agency, right, presented his Offensive and Defensive Awards for volleyball to, from left, Alyssa DeSpain and Lynde Gibbs (Defensive co-players) and Grace Zachary (Offensive player).

Volleyball team statistical award winners, from left, are: Lynde Gibbs (Passing Award – 556 attempts, 88 percent); Lydia Albertine (Setting Award – 1,307 attempts, 258 assists, 96 percent); Sydney Bates (Setting Award – 1,453 attempts, 361 assists 98 percent); Alyssa DeSpain (Passing Award – 432 attempts, 90 percent); Karley Dixon (High Service Points – 204); and Grace Zachary (High Ace Award – 53; Stuff Block Award – 58).

Junior varsity volleyball award winners, from left, are Jordyn Houseman (Captain, Setting Award – 102 assists, 95 percent); Emma Griffith (Captain, Most Aces – 34; Most Kills – 112); Sara DeNeve (Setting Award – 155 assists, 95 percent); Lexi Egelhoff (Captain, Blocks Award – 20); and Taylor Wills (Captain, Most Points – 122; Defensive Award – 92 percent; Serve Receive Award – 84 percent). The team finished with a 12-8 record.

Freshman volleyball award winners, from left, are: Elise Baker (Most Solo Blocks – 6; Most Kills – 53); Corin Stewart (Serve Reception Award – 84 percent; Defensive Award – 88 percent); Sydney Bowman (High Service Points – 95; Most Aces – 34, Serve Receive Award – 88 percent); Haley Wills (Most Solo Blocks – 6); Sara DeNeve (Setter Award – 451 attacks, 145 assists, 95 percent); and Olivia Turley (Defensive Award – 91 percent). The team finished with a 9-1-4 record.