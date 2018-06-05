Vivian M. Peters, 98

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (June 5, 2018) – Vivian Marcella “Vinnie” Peters, 98, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Palmetto Bay, Fla.

She was born March 16, 1920, in Gillespie, the first child of the late Zeno L. and Jessie Sansam Stinnett. She was 18 years old when she married Charles Wm. “Chuck” Peters on June 18, 1938, his 20th birthday; he preceded her in death on May 22, 1995, in Miami, Fla.

Mrs. Peters graduated from Gillespie Community High School in 1937. She and her husband lived in Carlinville for a short time, then moved back to Gillespie. Southern Illinois was home for the couple for the first 18 years of their marriage; they were active members of Gillespie Methodist Church, where their daughter first played piano and organ. In 1956, the family moved to Miami, Fla., and Mr. Peters started his career with Eastern Air Lines. They bought a home in South Miami Heights in 1959; Mrs. Peters lived there until 2009, when she fell and broke her hip and could no longer live alone. She loved her family and was always proud of them and never hesitant to show pictures to everyone. She loved to read; play cards, bunco and games; and work word puzzles. She had a green thumb and was always working with her plants and flowers. She had been a member of Perrine-Peters United Methodist Church (now Cornerstone Church) since February 1960.

Surviving are her daughter, Phyllis (John) Redding of Cutler Bay, Fla.; grandsons, Timothy (Cheryl) Redding and Todd (Frankie) Redding of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn (Robby) Bondurant of Bonaire, Ga., Tyler (fiancee Samantha Cwieka) Redding of Orlando, Fla., and Tanner Redding of Gainesville, Fla.; brothers, Eldon Stinnett of Schuylkill Haven, Pa., and Richard (Wilma) Stinnett of Alton; sister-in-law, Jacquelyn (Kenneth) Klaus of Gillespie; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Benish, in 2011.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 8, at Stanfill Funeral Home in Miami, Fla. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 9, in Rudy Chapel of Cornerstone Church, Cutler Bay, Fla., with Rev. Dr. Paul Cook officiating. Interment will be at Caballero-Woodlawn South in Miami, Fla.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church Music Ministry.