Vivian J. Malham

Vivian Jean (Hall) Malham, 86, of Carlinville, originally from Atwater, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 23, 2018, at Carlinville Rehabilitation and Health Care.

Vivian was born on Oct. 7, 1932, a daughter of Oren and Velma (Jesse) Hall.

Vivian married Lynn R. Malham on Aug. 6, 1950, in Palmyra, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 1994. At the age of 50 she earned her registered nurse’s license and was certified to teach CNA classes. Not only did Vivian work as a registered nurse, she was a farm wife and foster mother for many years. She also served on the Macoupin County Board and was a member of Girard United Methodist Church.

Vivian is survived by her two sons, Roger L. (Mary) Malham of Shipman and Curtis E. (Kathy) Malham of Shorewood; grandaughter Ashley R. Malham-Budde of Trenton; grandson, Craig (Melanie) Malham, of Davenport, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Renee R. Malham, Gunner Evan Budde, and Cannon Lyle Budde, all of Trenton, and Dustin, Olivia, and Mariska Malham, all of Davenport, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lynn; and daughter, Jo Ellen Malham.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Hazelwood officiating. Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or Macoupin County Public Transportation.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.

