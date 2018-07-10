Vivian D. Nance, 79

VIRDEN (July 10, 2018) – Vivian D. Nance, 79, of Virden passed away Sunday evening, July 1, 2018, at her residence in Virden.

Vivian was born on June 8, 1939 to Willaim and Lela (Hart) Mason in Virginia, Ill. She attended Northwestern High School and received her license as a certified nurses’ aide.

Vivian married Raymond Eldon Nance in September 1958 in Jerseyville, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2015.

Vivian worked as a certified nurses’ aide for 55 years, mostly at Pleasant Hill Village in Girard, retiring in 2012. She also assisted as a playground and lunch aid for Girard Elementary School for more than 25 years. Vivian was raised in Scottville and enjoyed playing bingo and traveling with her sister and friends. She was an avid Billy Ray Cyrus fan, attending many of his concerts throughout the years. Vivian loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vivian is survived by her son, Danny Nance of Springfield; son, William Nance of Girard; daughter, Lella Eller of Jacksonville; son, Terry Nance of Greenfield; son, John (Nina) Nance of Springfield; daughter, Patty (Alan) Orr of Jacksonville; daughter, Vicky Nichols of Jacksonville; daughter, Machelle (Patrick) Martin of Virden; daughter, Ashley (Adam) Bray of Carlinville; daughter, Amanda Orr of Jacksonville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Doris) Mason of Princeton; brother, Franklin (Cathy) Mason of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sons, Raymond, Kirby, and Stanley Lee Nance; sister and best friend, Margaret Vestel; brother, Melvin Mason, and a half-brother, Dale Hart.

Visitation was held on Thursday evening, July 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral services were held on Friday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home in Girard, with Chaplain Terry Link officiating. Burial followed in Bull Cemetery, Scottville.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, was in charge of arrangements.