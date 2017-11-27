Vittorina L. Wilson, 95

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 27, 2017) -Vittorina Louise “Vitt” Wilson, 95, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2017, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.

Vittorina was born Dec. 22, 1921, in Carlinville, one of six daughters of Vittorio “Victor” and Mary Ferrero Selvo. Vitt graduated from Blackburn College in Carlinville with a teaching certificate. She returned to college and attended McKendree and graduated from SIU Edwardsville with a master’s degree.

She married Donald G. Wilson on Sept. 21, 1946, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and they spent 59 years together. He passed away on May 25, 2005. Vitt loved her teaching career. She began teaching in a one-room school house and retired at Carlinville Middle School in 1983 as a social studies teacher. Vitt’s passions were reading, dancing, teaching, and her grandchildren. She loved to dance with the love of her life, Don.

Mrs. Wilson’s memberships include Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Red Hat Society and Carlinville Senior Citizens. Vittorina was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Carmelena Selvo, Dena Selvo, Delphine Paul, Vera Costa and an infant sister.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 10-11 a.m. at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville, where Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, at the church with Rev. Michael Haag presiding. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Vittorina is survived by her daughter, Mary (Randy) von Liski of Springfield; grandchildren, Brandon von Liski of Springfield and Caitlin von Liski of Austin, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

