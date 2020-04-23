Visitor restrictions remain in place at Community Hospital

The safety of Community Hospital of Staunton patients, visitors (as allowed), employees, providers, and our community is paramount during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Community Hospital of Staunton will only allow entrance into the facility through the main entrance.

A screening tent is located directly in front of the main entrance doors where patients will be screened with a series of questions including the following:

Are you currently experiencing any of the following:

• Cough;

• Difficulty breathing;

• Fever of 100° F or above;

• Traveled within the past 14 days from an affected area; or

• Been in recent contact with someone who has suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Patients will also have their temperatures taken as part of the screening process.

Physical therapy patients

Physical therapy patients (only) can also use the north entrance where they will be screened as well.