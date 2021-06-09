Virginia Ruth Armour

Virginia Ruth Armour, 85, of Raymond passed away Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Armour was born in Carlinville on Mar. 23, 1936, the daughter of the Arthur and Claribel (Sutton) Neighbors. She married Kenneth Armour on Sept. 4, 1955, in Atwater, and he preceded her in death Dec. 25, 2011.

Virginia was a farm wife, homemaker and, with her husband and family, owned and operated Ken’s Standard Station for 10 years and ABC First Steps Learning Center, both in Raymond. She attended Lincoln Land Community College and received her Associates Degree there. An active member of the Atwater Christian Church, she taught Sunday School and Bible School and served as Deaconess of the church.

She is survived by three sons, Michael (wife Allyn) Armour and Patrick (wife Angie) Armour, both of Raymond, and David (wife Kimee) Armour of Thayer; four daughters, Kim (husband Randy) Herschelman of Raymond, Kathy (husband Allen) Murphy of Chatham, Karen (husband Joe) Czaicki of St. Louis, and Kristy (husband Matthew) Michie of Seaside, CA; 19 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and brother, Bill Neighbors of Carlinville.

She was preceded by her husband, an infant bother Richard and her great granddaughter Grace Herschelman.

Memorials may be left to the Raymond-Harvel Ambulance or MCCA.

Condolences to the family may be left at houghfuneralhome.com.

The Hough Funeral Home in Raymond is assisting the family.