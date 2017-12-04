Virginia Rhodus, 75

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 4, 2017) – Virginia Rhodus, 75, of Carlinville passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 2, 2017, following a battle with cancer, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Virginia was born on Aug. 5, 1942, to Ellen Johnston in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Berea Community High School in Berea, Ky., with the class of 1961. She obtained her associate’s degree from a business college in Lexington, Ky., and later attended Mid-Continent Baptist College in Mayfield, Ky. Virginia married Ronald Rhodus on March 28, 1962, in Richmond, Ky.

She enjoyed the simple things in life: cooking for her family and attending Cross Church, where she was a member. Virginia did many things to make her grandchildren feel special. She wanted other people to feel blessed and happy.

Virginia enjoyed the pastoral ministry, serving along side her husband, Dr. Ronald D. Rhodus, for 52 years. She was a gifted Bible teacher. Those who knew her were blessed by her positive attitude and spirit of encouragement.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Dr. Ronald D. Rhodus; mother, Ellen Johnston of Carlinville; two daughters, Fonda (Jamie) Newton of Hamilton, Ohio, and Rhonnie (Ron) Schaaff of Carlinville; son, Tim (Kathi) Rhodus of Carlinville; four granddaughters, Lisa North, Lorra North, Anna Rhodus and Cassie Beckert; three grandsons, Trevor Rhodus, Andy Beckert and Derik Beckert; and eight great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Wednesday, Dec.6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cross Church, 1030 West Main, Carlinville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at Cross Church, Carlinville, with Dr. Ronald D. Rhodus officiating. Burial will take place in Moore Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Cross Church.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.