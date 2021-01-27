Virginia M. Gies

Virginia M. (Borden) Gies, 96, of Girard, formerly of Ocean Side, CA, passed away on Saturday morning, Jan. 23, 2021 at Pleasant Dale Place, in Girard.

Virginia “Zina” was born on Jan. 22, 1925 to Paul and Mary (Perino) Graziano in Detroit, MI.

She graduated from Northwestern High School in Detroit.

Zina married Victor Borden who preceded her in death. She later married Allen Gies of Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Zina was the owner of Rancho Santa Fe Barber Salon in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.

She loved to travel around the globe. She enjoyed pottery, painting, and was very involved in the San Diego Mission Church est. 1769. Zina sang in the church choir and was a member of the Catholic Sodality. She moved to Illinois in 2007 to be cared for by her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice (David Cain) Lowder of Girard; son, Paul Borden of Ann Arbor, MI; five grandchildren, Paul James Borden, Benjamin Lowder, Matthew Borden, Avery Holt, and Micaela Liles; 10 great grandchildren; a step grandson, Will Cain, and a sister, Stella Kephart of Ocean Side, CA.

A private Memorial Service will be held at Pleasant Dale Church Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. Her ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Pleasant Dale Place.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.