Virginia M. Akers, 91

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 7, 2018) – Virginia M. Akers, 91, of Carlinville, formerly of Gillespie, passed away Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Friendship Home in Carlinville.

She was born May 20, 1927, in Affton, Mo. She married Bill Monschein; he preceded her in death, and she later married James Akers, who also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Akers was retired after having been an LPN at a nursing home.

Surviving are her children, Jan Smith of Carlinville, Jamie (David) Nurdin of Carlinville and Jeri (Todd) Ziglar of Benld; grandchildren, Angie Abernathy, Justin Ruppel, Casey Smith, Rachel Reitmeier and Tiffany Hoog; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Juanita Campbell; and 15 siblings.

Private family services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.