Virginia Lienard

Virginia Lee Lienard, 86, of Gillespie, died at her residence on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 2:05 p.m.

She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Carlinville, to Dale and Louise (Scott) Shroyer. She married Jule Lienard. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2018.

She was a retired registered nurse after working for St. Francis Hospital and Dr. Grandone’s Office. Virginia was a graduate of Carlinville High School and Memorial Medical Center School of Nursing.

She enjoyed life, golfing, bowling, playing pool, J 5 and Jacks Tavern Happy Hours, playing fast track, sending cards to wish others happiness on special occasions or comfort in times of sorrow. She also enjoyed Willie Nelson.

She is survived by her children, Danny (Dianna) Lienard of Seattle, Wash., Julene Lienard of Gillespie, Emil (Sharon) Lienard of Collinsville and Debbie (Scott) Fischer of Manito; 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, siblings, Scott (Vickie) Shroyer of Normal, Sue (Pat) Caufield of Buckhannon, West Virginia, Barb Tomlinson of Omaha, Neb., nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and her extended family at J 5 RV Park in Mission, Texas where Jule and Virginia enjoyed being winter Texans for many years.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and spouse. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gillespie Library or Gillespie Benld Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.