Virginia Irene Banister

Virginia Irene Banister, 95, of Carlinville, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021 at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville.

Virginia was born on Dec. 11, 1925 to Dallas and Adeline (Wilson) Bristow in Atlanta.

She graduated from Atlanta High School.

Virginia married Vernon Leo “Bo” Banister on June 29, 1945 in Logan County. He preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2005.

Virginia was a homemaker, raising a son and taking care of all the household needs of her family. She was a member of Sweetwater Church of Christ and later the Church of the Nazarene in Lincoln.

She enjoyed spending time crafting, cooking for her family, friends and church, as well as sewing and going to garage sales.

Virginia is survived by her son, Dallas Banister of Girard; two grandchildren, Jeff (Sandy) Banister of Carlinville, Lisa (Darren) Schmedeke of Carlinville and four great grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter at birth, Donna Irene; five brothers, Ansel, Eldon, Ralph, Julius and Mick; three sisters, Reva, Iris and Lois.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Burial was in Irish Grove Cemetery, Middletown.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s charity of choice in Virginia’s memory.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.