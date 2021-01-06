Virginia Elaine Wernsing

Virginia Elaine Wernsing, age 95, of Carlinville formerly of St. Louis, Mo, passed away Dec. 13, 2020 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

She was born Sept. 9, 1925 in Rountree Twp., in Montgomery County, the daughter of Edward Wilhelm and Anna Marie Theen Wernsing.

She graduated in 1943 from Nokomis Community High School. For 40 years she was employed as manager and accountant for the LN Siegel Company in St. Louis, Mo. After the company sold she joined the Brown Shoe Company in St. Louis in a similar role. She later worked for Account Temps where one of her assignments was the US soybean board.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvel where she was baptized and confirmed. Aunt Ginny as her nieces and nephews knew her, was very successful and traveled the world with her friends. She loved attending the Muny and many other theater productions at the Fox theatre in St. Louis. She was an active part of the community holding many memberships to various organizations in and around St. Louis. She lived many years in Brentwood Forest, Brentwood, Mo and in 2014 after her retirement, she moved to Morse Farms in Carlinville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings, Burrell Wernsing, Lyle Wernsing, Howard Wernsing, Anna Walch, Josephine Franse, and Ina Franke; a great niece, Alexis Wernsing.

She is survived by her nieces Kathleen Darden, Elizabeth Wernsing and Carrie Williams; nephews, Darrel Wernsing, Ed Wernsing, James V. Walch, Don Walch, Nelson Wernsing and David Franke; five great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday Dec. 22 at Harvel Cemetery near Harvel.

Memorials in memory of her may be given to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvel.

Hough Funeral Home in Raymond was in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at houghfuneralhome.com.