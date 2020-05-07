Virden teen dies in two-vehicle crash

POSTED May 7 at 9:20 a.m.

An 18-year-old male from Virden died in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday, May 6, according to the coroner’s office.

Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta and Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya responded to the scene of a reported accident on Route 4 north of Girard and south Finney Road at 2:12 p.m.

The fatality victim was identified as Colby T. Rheude, 18, of Virden. Rheude was southbound on Route 4 in a 1999 green Ford truck when the vehicle he was driving impacted with a northbound tractor-trailer, driven by Walter F. Smith, 51, of Peoria.

A preliminary investigation by the Ilinois State Police indicates that for unknown reasons, Rheude’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Smith’s vehicle, a 2018 International Truck head-on.

Rheude’s vehicle rolled over and caught fire in the west ditch. Smith’s truck came to rest in the east ditch.

Smith was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours during the crash investigation.