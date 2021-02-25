Virden native and LLCC student to have artwork featured in St. Louis exhibit

Virden native and LLCC student to have artwork

Lincoln Land Community College student and Virden native Maria Kelarestaghi will have her artwork featured in “Varsity Art XXV,” a multi-media exhibition featuring original artwork by regional artists from Missouri and Illinois. The show will be presented in the art gallery in downtown St. Louis from March 5 to April 1.

“Maria is an outstanding art and design student,” said Adam Watkins, dean of LLCC Arts and Communication. “Her work represents the dynamic curriculum we offer and celebrates the juxtaposition of art historical and contemporary art trends.”

“Varsity Art XXV” presents 44 works of art in a variety of media by undergraduate and graduate level art students of all ages, representing 22 St. Louis regional colleges and universities. It is a collaboration between Art Saint Louis and the participating collegiate institutions, their art faculty and students.

Art Saint Louis is free and open to the public. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.