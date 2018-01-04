Virden man charged with UIS vandalism

SPRINGFIELD (Jan. 4, 2018) – A 33-year-old man from Virden has been charged with vandalism and theft done at the University of Illinois Springfield overnight on Dec. 17. Russell Horrighs faces charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to government-supported property.

Horrighs allegedly damaged and/or stole computers, television monitors and other electrical equipment in the university’s Public Affairs Center and Brookens Library. Classrooms in both buildings were vandalized, as well as the library itself, where ceiling tile was broken and removed. A television monitor located near the Sangamon Auditorium ticket booth was removed from the wall but left on the ground, shattered. Some of the stolen items were put in recycling bins near the library. A dollar figure for the amount of damage has not been announced.

Horrighs was a former food service employee at the university, last working there in 2016. He has also been charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle; theft; criminal damage to property; and driving on a suspended license in connection with another case.

He is being held at Sangamon County Jail on $20,000 bond. His first court appearance for both cases is set for 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 4.