Vincent H “Butch” Conlee

Vincent H “Butch” Conlee, 60, of Benld, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

He was born June 27, 1959, in Carlinville to Charles Conlee and Penelope Conlee. He was a truck driver for a cement company. He is survived by his children, Larena Conlee of Greenfield, Vincent (Brooke) Conlee Jr. of Decatur, Derek Schehl of Staunton, Cody (Misty) Conlee of Benld, Ashley (Dean) Tiepelman of Livingston, Suvannah (Raymond) Dyer of Staunton, Jordon (Mariah) Conlee of Staunton, Billy (Mia) Conlee of Wilsonville; 17 grandchildren, siblings, Truman Conlee of Butler, Roger Conlee of Panama, Ill., Donnie Conlee of Highland, Ralph Conlee of Oklahoma, Heather Re-Conlee of Mt. Olive and Robin Blaylock of Benld and brother-in-law, Chris Schehl.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Larry Conlee, Harold Conlee, William Conlee, Virgil Conlee and Roy Conlee; sisters, Helen Cox, Viola Fisk and Freida Moore.

Friends may call on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 3 to 6 p.m.

A graveside services will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.