Vince Jorn

Vince Jorn, 61, of Girard, passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

Vince was born Oct. 13, 1957, in Springfield, one of eight children born to Donald P. and Hilda House Jorn.

Vince graduated from Virden High School with the class of 1975.

He married Susan Wilkinson, April 12, 1986 in Virden.

Vince retired from Monterey Coal Mine as a long wall mechanic after 30 years of employment. He later worked as a mechanic at Kincaid Generation Power Plant for 10 years.

Vince was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Virden, UMWA and the IBEW Local 15.

He enjoyed, fishing, hunting, spending time with his grandchildren and cooking out with all his family gathered together. His greatest accomplishment was remodeling their family home into something they could all be proud of. Room by room he worked and asked no one for help, it was his project. Something he could say, “look what I did.” His family was everything to him.

Vince was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Jorn.

Visitation took place Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard.

Funeral Services were conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial followed at Union Chapel Cemetery, Girard.

Vince is survived by his parents, Don and Hilda Jorn of Virden; wife, Susan Jorn of Girard; son, Corey (Erica) Horn of Springfield; son, Rob (Liz) Horn of Chatham; daughter, Charissa (Rob) Swiech of Frankfort; son, Joey (Nichole Strayer-significant other) Horn of Girard; daughter, Colleen Jorn of Vandalia; daughter, Cara Horn of Springfield; 10 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; brother, Joe Jorn of Villa Park; sister, Caroline Jorn of Thayer, brother, Allen (Loretta) Jorn of Muskego, Wisc.; brother, Jim (Teresa) Jorn of Virden; sister, Jean (Michael) McHenry of Lake St. Louis, Mo., brother, Jerry (Missy) Jorn of Springfield.

Memorials may be made to the Vince Jorn Medical Fund at First National Bank, First Presbyterian Church Virden and Aim at the Melanoma Foundation.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.