Victor Tigo

Victor E. Tigo, 84, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Carlinville.

He was born Aug. 7, 1935, to John and Lucy (Talbert) Tigo; both of whom preceded him in death. He married Jean Heinemeier Dec. 18, 1971; she also preceded him in death.

Victor was a machine operator for Pennsylvania Machine Works, formerly Ketrings, over 30 years. He was also the owner and operator of a small engine repair shop. He enjoyed gardening and reading.

He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was very dedicated to his family.

He is survived by his children, Bonnie Tigo and Jaime Knappenburger; grandchildren, Ashli (Steven) Asbury, Preston Peddy, Lillian Knappenburger and Bayden Knappenburger; great-grandchild, James Asbury; brothers, Don, Lewis and John Tigo; sisters, Betty Tigo, Patsy Tigo, Linda Roberson and Bonnie (Terry) Hopkins; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Victor’s wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Macoupin County Animal Control or Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Auburn Congregation.